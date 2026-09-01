India electricity use rises 12.85% in August amid humidity
India
India just saw a big jump in electricity use this August, up 12.85% year-on-year.
Blame it on the sticky humidity and those feel-like temperatures, which had people reaching for their air conditioners more than usual.
Experts expect continued high electricity use
Peak power demand also went up, hitting 258.27 gigawatts (but still not topping May's record).
With the India Meteorological Department saying September will likely have less rain, experts expect people will keep using cooling appliances, and that means high electricity use is here to stay for now.