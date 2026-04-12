India ensures household fuel supply amid shaky West Asia supplies
India
With energy supplies from West Asia getting shaky, India is making sure households don't feel the pinch.
Since late March, over 13 lakh small LPG cylinders have been sold and more than four lakh new piped natural gas (PNG) connections set up, helping over 30,000 people switch from cylinders to PNG for their daily needs.
Domestic LPG prioritized, 52L cylinders delivered
To keep things steady, domestic LPG is now being prioritized over commercial use.
No shortages so far. Just on April 11 alone, a massive 52 lakh cylinders reached customers. Plus, almost everyone's booking their refills online these days (98%), which speeds things up.
Meanwhile, PNG and CNG supplies for homes and transport are being kept strong with extra imports and refineries are operating at high utilization.