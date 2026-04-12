India ensures household fuel supply amid shaky West Asia supplies

Domestic LPG prioritized, 52L cylinders delivered

To keep things steady, domestic LPG is now being prioritized over commercial use.

No shortages so far. Just on April 11 alone, a massive 52 lakh cylinders reached customers. Plus, almost everyone's booking their refills online these days (98%), which speeds things up.

Meanwhile, PNG and CNG supplies for homes and transport are being kept strong with extra imports and refineries are operating at high utilization.