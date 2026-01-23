India-EU summit: Big moves in trade, defense, and student mobility
India
On January 27, leaders from India and the EU are meeting for a summit, with plans to lock in some big agreements.
Top of the list: a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that could open up a massive market, plus new deals on defense and making it easier to move between the two regions.
Why should you care?
If you're thinking about studying or working abroad, this summit matters—there's a new framework coming to help students and professionals move more easily between India and Europe.
The FTA could boost jobs and tech opportunities in fields like clean energy and semiconductors.
Plus, both sides are teaming up on cybersecurity and maritime safety, aiming to keep things secure as global challenges grow.