India faces widespread blackouts as heat waves overwhelm power grid India May 01, 2026

India's summer is off to a scorching start, with long heat waves pushing electricity demand way past what the grid can handle.

Blackouts are hitting some cities and towns across the country, especially as energy imports like crude oil and gas face disruptions.

It's not just about the heat: El Nino could disrupt monsoon rainfall, adding stress to the power grid, while maintenance shutdowns at coal and nuclear plants are making nighttime outages worse.