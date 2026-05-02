India fuel prices in Delhi stable amid West Asia tensions

Commercial LPG and premium fuels rise

The government has kept regular fuel prices stable since May 2022 to shield people from sudden hikes.

But it's not all calm: commercial LPG cylinders just got pricier this week, which hits restaurants and small businesses hardest.

Meanwhile, premium fuels like XP100 gasoline and Xtra Green diesel saw price hikes last month thanks to rising energy costs and a weaker rupee.