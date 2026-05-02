India fuel prices in Delhi stable amid West Asia tensions
India
Gasoline and diesel prices in India haven't budged, staying at ₹94.72 and ₹87.62 per liter in Delhi, even though global oil markets are all over the place due to tensions in West Asia.
Oil companies usually tweak rates based on international crude prices and currency shifts, but the ongoing Middle East conflict has made things unpredictable worldwide.
Commercial LPG and premium fuels rise
The government has kept regular fuel prices stable since May 2022 to shield people from sudden hikes.
But it's not all calm: commercial LPG cylinders just got pricier this week, which hits restaurants and small businesses hardest.
Meanwhile, premium fuels like XP100 gasoline and Xtra Green diesel saw price hikes last month thanks to rising energy costs and a weaker rupee.