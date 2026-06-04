India fuel prices steady June 4 despite Brent near $95

Delhi Mumbai Kolkata Chennai fuel rates

Here's the latest: Delhi's gasoline is ₹102.12 a liter and diesel ₹95.20 a liter; Mumbai has gasoline at ₹111.18 a liter and diesel at ₹97.83 a liter; Kolkata's rates are ₹113.47 (gasoline) and ₹99.82 (diesel); Chennai sits at ₹107.79 (gasoline) and ₹99.57 (diesel). These differences mostly come from state taxes and local fees.

Even though prices are stable today, rising global crude costs could mean hikes soon: India relies a lot on imported oil, so international price jumps can quickly affect us here. Keep an eye out; things might change in the coming weeks!