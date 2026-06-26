India gasoline and diesel unchanged as Brent and WTI ease
India
Gasoline and diesel prices across India haven't budged, even though the global oil scene is pretty turbulent right now.
International crude prices slipped a bit (Brent at $75.07 and US WTI at $71.79 per barrel) thanks to extra supply hitting the market.
Ceasefire boosted Strait of Hormuz flows
Since a ceasefire deal earlier this year, more crude has been moving through the Strait of Hormuz, which helped push down global oil prices for three weeks straight.
Even with shipping disruptions from the recent attack, fuel prices here have held steady since the last revision on 25 May 2026.
So despite all the international drama, your local pump price hasn't changed one bit.