India gears up to build 30 day LPG emergency stockpile
With the Middle East crisis shaking up fuel supplies, India is gearing up to build a 30-day emergency stockpile of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the gas most of us use for cooking.
The government and oil companies are scouting for new storage spaces so the country isn't left scrambling if imports get disrupted.
India imports 60% of LPG demand
Right now, India's main LPG storage sites in Mangalore and Visakhapatnam only cover about 1.5 days of our needs: pretty risky since India imports around 60% of its LPG demand, and roughly 90% of those imports come from West Asia.
For context, countries like Japan and South Korea have reserves that last up to two months.
The push for bigger reserves is all about keeping kitchens running smoothly, even when global politics get messy.