India has made terrorism a global issue: Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says India has helped make terrorism a top issue on the world stage.
Speaking at the Op Sindoor Debate, he highlighted how Indian diplomacy has sparked more global action and made fighting terrorism a bigger priority for international leaders.
Jaishankar on Op Sindoor debate
Jaishankar explained that the Op Sindoor Debate is about building strong partnerships and pushing countries to work together against terrorism.
He emphasized that India isn't just participating—it's leading conversations on global security, showing that teamwork across nations is key to keeping everyone safer as threats rise worldwide.