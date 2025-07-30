Next Article
'Blood, water can't flow together': India halts Indus Water Treaty
India has put the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan on hold after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that the treaty will stay suspended until Pakistan stops supporting terrorism, saying, "Blood and water will not flow together."
This is a big shift in India's approach to dealing with its neighbor.
Treaty has been a key part of India-Pakistan relationship
The Indus Water Treaty, set up in 1960, decides how six rivers are shared between India and Pakistan.
It's been a key part of their relationship for decades, even during tough times.
The suspension comes as Parliament debates stronger counter-terrorism steps under Operation Sindoor—signaling that India is ready to rethink old agreements when national security is at stake.