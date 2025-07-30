Electric fans may not be safe for seniors in extreme heat

A new study finds that electric fans aren't a reliable way to keep older adults cool during heat waves. Fans help a little in humid weather, but they don't stop the body from overheating—and in really hot, dry conditions, fans can actually make things worse by raising core temperature.

In humid heat, fans lowered core temperature slightly Researchers tested 58 people over 60 using different cooling methods: just a fan, just skin wetting (misting with warm water), both together, or nothing.

In humid heat (100.4°F/38°C, 60% humidity), fans lowered core temperature by only 0.18°F and made people feel slightly better—but didn't prevent internal heat buildup.

In very hot and dry air, fans increased core temperature In very hot and dry air (113°F/45°C, 15% humidity), fans actually increased core temperature by 0.5°F and made people more uncomfortable.

The key factor? Humidity—fans work better when it's muggy but can be risky when it's dry.