Meghalaya council razes illegal homes in border dispute with Assam
The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) just tore down six illegally built houses along the Meghalaya-Assam border.
These homes belonged to settlers who couldn't prove they owned the land, even after eviction notices.
GHADC's Deputy Chief Nikman Ch Marak said this move is their way of tackling repeated land grabs and protecting council property.
GHADC's eviction spree
This isn't just a one-off: GHADC's actions mirror Assam's ongoing evictions to keep borders clear of unauthorized settlements.
The council is teaming up with local leaders like Nokmas and Rangbah Shnongs to stop more illegal takeovers, especially as people from Assam keep trying to settle in disputed areas.
GHADC wants to make sure its land rights stay protected for the long haul.