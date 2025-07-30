Meghalaya council razes illegal homes in border dispute with Assam

GHADC's eviction spree

This isn't just a one-off: GHADC's actions mirror Assam's ongoing evictions to keep borders clear of unauthorized settlements.

The council is teaming up with local leaders like Nokmas and Rangbah Shnongs to stop more illegal takeovers, especially as people from Assam keep trying to settle in disputed areas.

GHADC wants to make sure its land rights stay protected for the long haul.