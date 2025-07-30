ED probes ₹700cr sheep distribution scam under previous government
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is digging into a massive ₹700 crore sheep distribution scam that happened under the previous Telangana government.
The scheme was supposed to help shepherd families buy sheep, but now it's at the center of a money laundering investigation.
Raids in Hyderabad have uncovered suspicious financial dealings and raised big questions about where the funds actually went.
Investigators uncover shocking details
The ED is looking closely at officials connected to ex-minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav and the former head of the state's Sheep and Goat Federation.
Investigators found fake transport bills, inflated purchase costs, and even sheep assigned to people who don't exist—or who had already passed away.
Losses for just seven districts are over ₹250 crore, and if you look across all of Telangana, total losses could top ₹1,000 crore.
The case is ongoing as more evidence comes in.