ED probes ₹700cr sheep distribution scam under previous government

Investigators uncover shocking details

The ED is looking closely at officials connected to ex-minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav and the former head of the state's Sheep and Goat Federation.

Investigators found fake transport bills, inflated purchase costs, and even sheep assigned to people who don't exist—or who had already passed away.

Losses for just seven districts are over ₹250 crore, and if you look across all of Telangana, total losses could top ₹1,000 crore.

The case is ongoing as more evidence comes in.