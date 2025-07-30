Next Article
Viral video shows teachers can't spell English words
A video from a government school in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, has gone viral—showing teachers unable to spell simple English words or name local officials.
Even basic questions about India's Prime Minister and the state's Chief Minister left both teachers and students silent.
This really puts a spotlight on how serious the gaps are in teacher training.
Inquiry ordered, new steps promised to fix things
It's not just an embarrassing moment—it shows how deep the cracks run in primary education.
After the video spread online, district authorities promised an inquiry and new steps to fix things.
For anyone who cares about what kids are actually learning at school, this is a wake-up call that can't be ignored.