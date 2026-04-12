India heat wave risks 45 Celsius as relief patterns fail
India is in the middle of a tough heat wave, with central and southern regions seeing temperatures soar: some spots could even hit 45 Celsius soon.
Delhi's about to feel its first 40 Celsius day as the cooling from recent rains fades away.
The main reason? Weather patterns that usually bring relief just aren't showing up this time.
IMD warns India 3-6°C temperature rise
The IMD says things might get even hotter over the next few days, especially in northwest, central, and east India: think three to six degrees higher than usual.
Cities like Akola have already touched 42 Celsius, and places like Saurashtra, Kutch, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha are all bracing for more heat.
Down south along the coast (Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala), it's not just hot: it's super humid too.
Meteorologists are urging everyone to stay alert and follow local advisories to beat the heat.