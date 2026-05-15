India hikes 19-kg commercial LPG price nearly ₹1,000
India
India just bumped up the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by nearly ₹1,000.
Now it's ₹3,071.50 in Delhi and ₹3,024 in Mumbai.
The big reason? A global energy crunch sparked by tensions involving Iran, which have blocked key fuel routes and sent prices soaring.
Fuel reserves at 9.5 days
India's backup fuel reserves have dropped to just 9.5 days' worth, way below the recommended 90 days, so things are tight.
Higher energy costs are making everything from transport to groceries more expensive.
While home cooking gas prices haven't changed yet, they could go up soon.
The government is urging everyone to save fuel, use public transport or electric vehicles when possible, and even work from home to help ease the crunch.