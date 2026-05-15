India hikes gasoline and diesel ₹3 per liter, neighbors pricier
India
India just bumped up gasoline and diesel prices by ₹3 per liter, so now, in Delhi, gasoline costs ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is at ₹90.67 per liter.
Naturally, everyone's comparing these rates with our neighbors.
Turns out, fuel is way pricier next door: Pakistan tops the list with both fuels at about ₹141 per liter (if you convert to Indian currency).
Nepal isn't far behind; gasoline is ₹134 per liter and diesel hits ₹139 per liter there.
Sri Lanka's diesel sits around ₹137 per liter.
Hormuz tensions lift fuel CNG prices
This jump in prices mainly comes from global crude oil volatility, especially because of tensions near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.
It's not just gasoline and diesel; CNG prices have gone up too across several Indian cities.