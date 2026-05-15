India hikes gasoline and diesel ₹3 per liter, neighbors pricier India May 15, 2026

India just bumped up gasoline and diesel prices by ₹3 per liter, so now, in Delhi, gasoline costs ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is at ₹90.67 per liter.

Naturally, everyone's comparing these rates with our neighbors.

Turns out, fuel is way pricier next door: Pakistan tops the list with both fuels at about ₹141 per liter (if you convert to Indian currency).

Nepal isn't far behind; gasoline is ₹134 per liter and diesel hits ₹139 per liter there.

Sri Lanka's diesel sits around ₹137 per liter.