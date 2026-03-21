India hits 1B ton coal production for 2nd consecutive year
India
India just crossed the 1-billion-ton mark in coal production for the second year in a row, according to the Coal Ministry.
This milestone comes at a time when global energy markets are pretty shaky, thanks to ongoing tensions in West Asia.
The Ministry credits this win to teamwork across the coal sector and steady efforts from everyone involved.
Coal's role in India's energy and economic journey
All that extra coal is helping keep India's power plants running smoothly and meeting our growing energy needs.
Officials say it's proof that smart planning and solid coordination can really boost economic growth.
Plus, the Coal Ministry says it is sticking with its plan to make energy more reliable and sustainable as part of India's big-picture goals for 2047.