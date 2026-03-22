India hits record coal production, but thermal plants still struggle

India just crossed the 1 billion-ton mark in coal production for the second year in a row, hitting a record 1,048 million tons in fiscal 2024-25.

Thermal power plants have more than 53 million tons of coal Thermal power plants have more than 53 million tons of coal on hand—enough to keep things running for about three weeks at current usage.

There's also a big backup stock at mines, showing India is serious about keeping energy supplies steady.

Electricity from coal-fired plants declined Even with all that coal, electricity from coal-fired plants declined as more of India's power comes from renewables.

Still, coal remains a key player and renewables now make up over half of India's electricity mix.