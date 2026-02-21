India hosts AI Impact Summit, New Delhi Declaration signed
India just hosted the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi (16-20 February 2026), endorsed by 88 countries and international organizations, to talk about the future of artificial intelligence.
The big outcome? The New Delhi Declaration—a global agreement on how AI should be used responsibly and fairly.
Summit's focus areas
The summit focused on making AI more accessible, boosting economies, keeping tech safe and reliable, using AI for science and social good, building skills for the future, and making sure systems can handle rapid changes.
It's all about making sure AI benefits everyone—not just a few.
India's big push for ethical AI
With new initiatives like the Charter for Democratic Diffusion of AI and Global AI Impact Commons, this declaration sets ground rules for transparency and collaboration worldwide.
Plus, over $250 billion in investment pledges—including Google's $15 billion investment—mean India is betting big on becoming a leader in ethical, homegrown AI.