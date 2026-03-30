India introduces green hydrogen into gas network, lowering energy imports
India is rolling out green hydrogen into its natural gas network to cut down on energy imports and make the country less dependent on global supply chains.
Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Hardeep Singh Puri were part of inter-ministerial discussions as the government discussed accelerating natural gas network expansion.
Surat starts 5% green hydrogen blend
The first hydrogen blending project launched in Surat uses solar-powered electrolysis to produce green hydrogen, which is then blended with natural gas, starting at 5%, aiming for 20%.
Backed by the ₹19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission, India wants to make 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen each year by 2030.
Plus, recent auctions have set green ammonia prices way below global rates, making clean energy more affordable for industries like fertilizers.