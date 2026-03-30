India introduces green hydrogen into gas network, lowering energy imports

Surat starts 5% green hydrogen blend

The first hydrogen blending project launched in Surat uses solar-powered electrolysis to produce green hydrogen, which is then blended with natural gas, starting at 5%, aiming for 20%.

Backed by the ₹19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission, India wants to make 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen each year by 2030.

Plus, recent auctions have set green ammonia prices way below global rates, making clean energy more affordable for industries like fertilizers.