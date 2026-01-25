India is updating its voter list—here's what's happening
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is rolling out a massive update of the country's electoral rolls, called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
After being carried out smoothly in 12 states and Union territories, officials will now go door-to-door nationwide to add new eligible voters and remove duplicates or ineligible names.
The goal? Make sure everyone who should be able to vote can do so, and clean up the lists ahead of big state elections.
Why does this matter?
A cleaner, more accurate voter list means fairer elections—something that really matters as several states gear up for polls.
Bihar already tried this out and saw its highest turnout since 1951, with women voting in record numbers.
While some opposition leaders are pushing for a bigger debate on how these updates happen, the ECI says it's all about making sure every eligible voice counts.
If you're turning 18 soon or just moved cities, this could be your chance to get on the rolls!