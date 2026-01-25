India is updating its voter list—here's what's happening

Why does this matter?

A cleaner, more accurate voter list means fairer elections—something that really matters as several states gear up for polls.

Bihar already tried this out and saw its highest turnout since 1951, with women voting in record numbers.

While some opposition leaders are pushing for a bigger debate on how these updates happen, the ECI says it's all about making sure every eligible voice counts.

If you're turning 18 soon or just moved cities, this could be your chance to get on the rolls!