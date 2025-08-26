India is working on its own 'Iron Dome' defense system
India is working on "Mission Sudarshan Chakra," a new plan to seriously upgrade its air defense, Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan shared this week.
The system will layer up electronic and cyber warfare, missiles, and even lasers to spot and take down any aerial threats—think of it as India's own futuristic shield, following PM Modi's recent talk about building an "Iron Dome."
It'll connect sensors from land, sea, sky, underwater, space
What makes this project stand out? It'll connect sensors from land, sea, sky, underwater—even space—and use AI plus quantum computing for instant decision-making.
Discussed at the 2025 Ran Samwad defense meet, General Chauhan also called for everyone to pitch in: a project of this magnitude will need a whole-of-nation approach.
The goal is cutting-edge protection that's smart and cost-effective for the whole country.