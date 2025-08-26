India is working on its own 'Iron Dome' defense system India Aug 26, 2025

India is working on "Mission Sudarshan Chakra," a new plan to seriously upgrade its air defense, Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan shared this week.

The system will layer up electronic and cyber warfare, missiles, and even lasers to spot and take down any aerial threats—think of it as India's own futuristic shield, following PM Modi's recent talk about building an "Iron Dome."