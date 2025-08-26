Next Article
#NewsBytesExplainer: Wall's Krait, 3rd krait species found in Bihar
A rare snake called Wall's Krait was discovered in Patna in September 2024, making it only the third krait species ever recorded in Bihar.
Abhishek from the Nature Environment and Wildlife Society made the find, adding a cool new chapter to the state's wildlife story and highlighting how diverse Bihar's ecosystems really are.
About the snake
Wall's Krait was first described way back in 1907.
It has shiny stripes, grows up to 5 feet long, and is mostly active at night.
Its venom is super potent but bites often go unnoticed because of its tiny fangs—making it quietly dangerous.
This discovery also puts a spotlight on places like Valmiki Tiger Reserve and reminds us why protecting rare wildlife in Bihar matters.