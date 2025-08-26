Netflix becomes 1st major studio to embrace generative AI
What's the story
Netflix has announced its first-ever use of generative AI (GenAI) in a TV show. The streaming giant has also released guidelines for creators to ensure responsible and transparent use of this technology. In a statement, Netflix noted that GenAI tools are becoming more common in creative workflows for content production and are viewed as valuable aids when applied with transparency and responsibility.
Guidelines
Guidelines for creators using GenAI
Netflix has outlined a set of guidelines for creators using GenAI. The rule points out that "outputs must not replicate or recreate identifiable characteristics of unowned or copyrighted material." Generative tools aren't allowed to "store, reuse, or train on production data inputs/outputs." "Where possible, these tools should be used in an enterprise-secured environment to safeguard inputs." The rule clarifies that "generated material is temporary and not part of final deliverables." "GenAI shouldn't replace talent performances or union-covered work without consent."
Additional rules
Areas requiring specific written approval before using GenAI
Netflix has outlined certain areas where prior written approval is mandatory before employing GenAI. These include using proprietary data, training AI systems with other artists' creations, generating main characters or key visual assets with AI, and crafting prompts that mimic public figures or draw on copyrighted works. Additionally, the company bans the use of GenAI to create content based on real-world events, aiming to preserve audience trust in the authenticity of what appears on screen.