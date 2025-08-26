Netflix becomes 1st major studio to embrace generative AI

Guidelines

Guidelines for creators using GenAI

Netflix has outlined a set of guidelines for creators using GenAI. The rule points out that "outputs must not replicate or recreate identifiable characteristics of unowned or copyrighted material." Generative tools aren't allowed to "store, reuse, or train on production data inputs/outputs." "Where possible, these tools should be used in an enterprise-secured environment to safeguard inputs." The rule clarifies that "generated material is temporary and not part of final deliverables." "GenAI shouldn't replace talent performances or union-covered work without consent."