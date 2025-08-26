'Gandhi family my god': Shivakumar apologizes after singing RSS anthem  

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has apologized for singing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the state assembly last week. The incident had sparked a major controversy within the Congress party. "If anyone is hurt, I apologize... My loyalty to Congress, Gandhi family can't be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, will die as one," he said at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Internal dissent Congress leader demands apology from Shivakumar Shivakumar's apology comes after senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad called for him to apologize. Hariprasad said while there was no objection to singing the RSS anthem as deputy chief minister, it was inappropriate for Shivakumar to do so as state Congress president. He added that "RSS members were responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi," making it more important for Shivakumar to apologize.

Staunch defense 'If anyone is hurt, I am sorry' Defending his actions, Shivakumar said he never intended to praise the RSS and expressed his loyalty to the Congress party. He said some of his colleagues are "taking a political leap, trying to misuse it and cause confusion among the public." "My intention was never to praise the RSS...If anyone is hurt, I am sorry and seek an apology," he said. He also vowed to remain with the Congress until his last breath and called the Gandhi family "my God."