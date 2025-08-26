Days after SC's modified order, stray dog mauls 5-year-old

A five-year-old boy was mauled by a stray dog inside a police colony in Shakarpur, East Delhi , on Sunday. The incident took place when the child was visiting relatives with his father. The attack was sudden and left the boy with multiple deep bite wounds, according to a News18 report.

Emergency response Boy's screams alerted nearby police personnel The boy's screams attracted a police inspector living in the colony, who rushed to his aid and pulled the dog away. The injured child was then taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. He is now stable after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Safety concerns Incident raises questions about public safety The incident has raised questions about public safety, especially since it happened in a secure government area. It also comes days after the Supreme Court modified its orders on managing stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The court had earlier ordered civic bodies to catch all stray dogs and put them in shelter homes within six to eight weeks.