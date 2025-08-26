Days after SC's modified order, stray dog mauls 5-year-old
What's the story
A five-year-old boy was mauled by a stray dog inside a police colony in Shakarpur, East Delhi, on Sunday. The incident took place when the child was visiting relatives with his father. The attack was sudden and left the boy with multiple deep bite wounds, according to a News18 report.
Emergency response
Boy's screams alerted nearby police personnel
The boy's screams attracted a police inspector living in the colony, who rushed to his aid and pulled the dog away. The injured child was then taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. He is now stable after receiving treatment for his injuries.
Safety concerns
Incident raises questions about public safety
The incident has raised questions about public safety, especially since it happened in a secure government area. It also comes days after the Supreme Court modified its orders on managing stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The court had earlier ordered civic bodies to catch all stray dogs and put them in shelter homes within six to eight weeks.
Order modification
Supreme Court modifies order on managing stray dogs
However, in a recent hearing, the Supreme Court bench found the original order to be "too harsh." It has now asked municipal bodies to release dogs after sterilization and de-worming. The court also ordered the establishment of dedicated feeding zones for stray dogs, while banning feeding them on public streets.