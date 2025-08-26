Himachal Pradesh hit by flash floods, landslides; red alert issued

Over 75 flash floods, 80 major landslides since June

Nearly 800 roads—including highways—are blocked, and power and water supplies have taken a big hit.

In Manali, a multi-storey hotel and four shops were washed away; in Mandi district, two buildings collapsed but thankfully everyone got out safely.

Schools in affected areas are shut for now.

Since June 20, Himachal has seen over 75 flash floods and more than 80 major landslides—about 22% more rain than usual for this time of year—making life extra tough for locals.