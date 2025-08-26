Meet 'Bigg Boss 19' contestants as Farhana gets evicted

The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 has finally arrived, with Salman Khan introducing a fresh batch of 16 contestants at the grand premiere on August 24. The superstar kept the atmosphere lively with his signature charm and humor, engaging in playful banter with the participants on stage. Here's a look at the full list of contestants who will be vying for the coveted title this season.

Contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal The first contestant introduced was TV and movie actor Ashnoor Kaur. The 21-year-old floored Khan by saying she wants to be the youngest winner in the series's history. Next up was actor and writer Zeishan Quadri, who is known for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur. Social media personality Tanya Mittal, who had earlier faced backlash for her controversial remark on the Pahalgam terror attacks, was also introduced as a contestant.

More contestants Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt Polish dancer and actor Natalia Janoszek was next to join the lineup. She has appeared in international productions, including Dancing With the Stars. Comedian Pranit More, who describes himself as similar to Bigg Boss, was also introduced. Kashmiri actor Farhana Bhatt, known for her roles in Singham Again and Laila Majnu, is another participant this season. She recently got evicted from the house. However, in a twist, she was moved to a secret room, where she'll be monitoring the contestants.

More contestants Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama Next up was beauty influencer and social media star Nagma Mirajkar, who joined the stage as a contestant. She was followed by dancer and content creator Awez Darbar, son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar. Former Miss India Nehal Chudasama, who has represented India at Miss Universe, was also introduced as a contestant.

More contestants Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna Actor Abhishek Bajaj, recognized for his roles in Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, was also unveiled as a contestant. He began his career on television with a supporting role in Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Joining him is reality TV star Baseer Ali, winner of Splitsvilla 10 and runner-up on Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2. TV actor Gaurav Khanna, known for shows like Anupamaa and CID, is another participant this season.

Final contestants Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik Bhojpuri actor and dancer Neelam Giri, active in the industry since 2021, was introduced by Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Veteran actor Kunickaa Sadanand, recognized for her performances in shows like Swabhimaan and Kittie Party, also joined the lineup. The final contestant introduced was singer-composer Amaal Mallik, celebrated for his hit tracks from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.