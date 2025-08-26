Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone buy ₹100cr sea-facing Bandra quadruplex

The couple's new home is in the heart of Bollywood

The home sits right next to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and close to Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments—basically Bollywood's most famous neighborhood.

This move isn't just about luxury; it marks a new chapter for Ranveer and Deepika as one of the industry's top power couples, giving them both a peaceful retreat and a perfect spot for family time amid their busy lives.