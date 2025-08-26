Next Article
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone buy ₹100cr sea-facing Bandra quadruplex
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are moving into a massive sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra, Mumbai, reportedly valued at over ₹100 crore.
Their new place stretches across four floors, offering 11,266 sq. ft. of living space plus 1,300 sq. ft. of private terraces—a serious upgrade for the couple.
The couple's new home is in the heart of Bollywood
The home sits right next to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and close to Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments—basically Bollywood's most famous neighborhood.
This move isn't just about luxury; it marks a new chapter for Ranveer and Deepika as one of the industry's top power couples, giving them both a peaceful retreat and a perfect spot for family time amid their busy lives.