'Mirai': Teja Sajja's face-off with Manchu Manoj steals new poster
Get ready—Mirai's trailer lands on August 28, and the latest poster just dropped!
It shows Teja Sajja's protagonist facing off against Manchu Manoj's villain with a dark sword surrounded in sinister energy.
The vibe? An action-packed showdown between good and evil, all wrapped in a superhero-meets-mythology package.
More about film, cast, crew
Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai stars Teja Sajja as a reluctant hero chosen to wield a celestial staff.
The film also features Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.
With music by Gowra Hari and releases planned in both 2D and 3D across eight languages, this one's aiming big.
Release date shifted to September 12
Heads up: Mirai was set for September 5 but now hits theaters on September 12 due to extra visual effects work.
It follows Sajja's last superhero hit—so expectations are high for this mythological action adventure.