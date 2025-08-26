Why Snoop Dogg is scared to take grandkids to movies 

Rapper Snoop Dogg recently admitted he was "scared" to take his grandchildren to the movies after watching Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022). The film, a spinoff of Toy Story, features LGBTQ+ characters and a same-sex kiss scene. Dogg shared his experience on the It's Giving podcast, where he recalled an uncomfortable moment with his grandson during the film.

Grandson's inquiry 'How she have a baby with a woman?': Grandson Dogg recalled a scene from Lightyear where a same-sex couple is raising a child. His grandson, confused by this, asked him how that was possible. "What you see is what you see, and they're putting it everywhere," Dogg said on the podcast. "Well, my grandson...is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'"

Unpreparedness 'We have to show that at this age?' Dogg admitted he was caught off guard by the questions. "Oh sh*t, I didn't come in for this sh*t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie," he said. He expressed concern about being put "in the middle of sh*t that I don't have an answer for." The rapper questioned if such scenes were necessary in children's movies, saying, "These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."