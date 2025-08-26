Vodafone Idea in advanced talks to raise ₹5,000cr debt

Vodafone Idea , India's third-largest telecom operator, is in advanced talks to raise around ₹5,000 crore through debt financing. The move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its capital base and support its ongoing turnaround efforts. The debt will be raised by Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Limited (VITIL), a subsidiary that holds some of the company's telecom infrastructure and renewable energy assets.

Advisory role Fundraising efforts crucial for financial recovery The company has appointed JM Financial as the advisor for this transaction, which is likely to be completed in the next two weeks. If successful, this fundraising effort would be a major milestone in Vodafone Idea's long and arduous journey toward financial recovery. The company has been struggling under a massive debt burden and declining subscriber base for years, with its financial troubles worsened by the SC ruling on AGR dues.

Market competition Fundraise to support network investments and 5G rollouts The government's decision to convert over ₹53,000 crore of dues into equity came as a major relief for Vodafone Idea. However, the company still needs fresh capital to stay competitive in India's three-player telecom market. Industry experts believe this fundraise will provide enough liquidity for the company's planned network investments through H1 2026. The funds raised will primarily be used for capital expenditure on network expansion and selective 5G rollouts.

Performance improvement Improvement in subscriber performance Vodafone Idea's subscriber performance has improved in the recent quarter, with net subscriber losses down to about half a million. This is a huge improvement from the average five million customers it was losing in previous quarters. While it still lags behind its rivals in terms of additions and market share, this reduction in losses is seen as an early sign that operational measures are beginning to take effect.