Vi to raise ₹5,000cr debt for network upgrade, 5G rollout
Aug 26, 2025

Vodafone Idea is close to securing ₹5,000 crore in new debt through its infrastructure arm.

The goal? To upgrade its network and roll out 5G in select areas, as part of a bigger plan to turn the company's finances around.

JM Financial is helping with the deal, which could wrap up soon.