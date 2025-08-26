Vi to raise ₹5,000cr debt for network upgrade, 5G rollout
Vodafone Idea is close to securing ₹5,000 crore in new debt through its infrastructure arm.
The goal? To upgrade its network and roll out 5G in select areas, as part of a bigger plan to turn the company's finances around.
JM Financial is helping with the deal, which could wrap up soon.
Vi's bank talks slow due to AGR dues
This money will cover major upgrades and 5G expansion planned for the first half of fiscal 2026.
Vodafone Idea hopes to raise a total of ₹25,000 crore from banks eventually (as part of a broader ₹35,000 crore external debt plan), but talks with banks are slow because of pending government dues (AGR).
For now, they're also looking at non-bank lenders to keep things moving.
Vi's recent performance
Despite challenges, Vodafone Idea has cut net subscriber losses down to half a million and grown its 4G coverage to 84%.
They've added thousands of towers and boosted their 4G data capacity by 36%.
All this helped nudge revenue up nearly 5% year-on-year—reaching ₹11,023 crore with an EBITDA of ₹4,612 crore as of June 30, 2024.