Cognizant's logo ban in India reinstated by Bombay High Court
Cognizant just got blocked—again—from using its logo in India.
The Bombay High Court sided with Atyati Technologies, who said Cognizant's orange hexagon looked a lot like theirs (which they've used since 2019).
This ruling cancels a June order and brings back the earlier ban from March 2024.
Other challenges and financials
It's not the only headache for Cognizant right now. The company is also tangled in lawsuits, including a big one with Infosys over software secrets, plus some recent settlements with ex-Wipro execs.
Even so, Cognizant pulled in $5.25 billion revenue for June 2025—mostly thanks to banking clients—but growth is starting to slow down.