Dream11 CEO rules out layoffs despite 95% revenue loss

Harsh Jain, the co-founder of Dream Sportsv(parent company of Dream11), has assured that there will be no layoffs at his company after the government's ban on real-money gaming (RMG). Jain said, "We're not interested in doing any layoffs. All the talent here is safe." He emphasized the company's commitment to building with its existing talent and creating new products for future monetization.

Business shift Suspension of paid contests Following India's new gaming law banning online money games, Dream11 has suspended all paid contests on its fantasy sports platform. The company has now moved to free-to-play online social games. Jain said that 95% of their revenues and 100% of their profits come from these cash-based contests, which are now illegal.

Financial outlook Cash reserves and talent Jain assured that Dream Sports has enough cash reserves to sustain its talent pool and operations for a couple of years. He said the company has an internal demand for talent across its existing businesses and new products it plans to develop. Jain compared his company's situation to that of a Series B start-up, saying they have capital, people, user base, brand, and entrepreneurs ready to take on this challenge.