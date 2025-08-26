NewsBytes Explainer: How honeytrap led to leak of sensitive info
A CRPF officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Moti Ram Jat, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 27, 2024, for allegedly passing sensitive info to Pakistani intelligence.
His arrest happened just after a transfer from Pahalgam to Delhi and weeks after a deadly terror attack in April that killed 26 civilians.
Jat's espionage saga
Jat's alleged spying began after he was reportedly honeytrapped by someone posing as a journalist.
He ended up sharing information with a handler known as "Salim Ahmed," who was in touch with at least 15 Indian officials across the military and government.
Jat is now under NIA investigation.
Espionage and national security risks
This case shines a light on how vulnerable even trained security forces can be to modern espionage tricks like honeytraps and secret payments.
With India-Pakistan tensions running high, these kinds of leaks could seriously impact national security and anti-terror efforts—making it a wake-up call for everyone involved.