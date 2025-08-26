Sudden cardiac deaths in young adults up by 80%: Study

Unhealthy habits like sitting too much, eating lots of fast food and sugary drinks, plus chronic stress and poor sleep are taking a toll. These factors lead to obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol—all big risks for heart problems. Smoking, vaping, and energy drinks can make things worse by putting extra strain on the heart.

Undiagnosed conditions can also be culprits

A lot of young people may have undiagnosed issues like hypertension or diabetes that quietly raise their risk.

Pushing hard at the gym without knowing your heart health can also be risky if you have underlying conditions.

All this highlights why early checkups and paying attention to your health really matter—even if you feel fine now.