Maharashtra: Woman, lover killed by her family after being caught
A tragic case from Nanded, Maharashtra: a married woman and her lover were killed by her own family after being caught together.
The woman's father-in-law saw them in a compromising situation and reported this to her family.
The three took the couple away and murdered them while transporting them, later dumping their bodies in a well.
Police arrest 3 men
Police have arrested the woman's father, grandfather, and uncle for the murders. Archana Patil, Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed ongoing investigations.
The victims' hands and legs were found tied—pointing to clear foul play.
This case has left the local community shaken, especially with other recent crimes against women in Maharashtra, such as the Latur suitcase case, also causing panic in the area.