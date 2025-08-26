SIT searches activist Thimarody's house in burial case probe
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) just searched the house of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody in Ujire, Karnataka, as part of their probe into alleged illegal burials in Dharmasthala.
Thimarody, currently out on bail for making remarks against BJP's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, is alleged to have sheltered the accused C N Chinnaiah—an accused in the case.
Chinnaiah claimed he buried bodies at temple
With a court warrant in hand, the SIT is looking for evidence at Thimarody's place that could help crack the burial case.
Chinnaiah had earlier claimed he took part in burying bodies, which has sparked political protests and concerns.
The temple's custodian has supported a thorough investigation, while state leaders warn there will be consequences if any claims turn out false.