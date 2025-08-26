Dowry deaths in India: Over 60,000 cases pending in courts India Aug 26, 2025

India saw 6,516 dowry deaths in 2022—over 25 times more than women killed after rape or gang-rape, according to the latest NCRB data.

These numbers highlight just how dangerous dowry harassment remains for married women.

Meanwhile, the courts are overwhelmed, with over 60,000 dowry death cases still pending by the end of 2022, and only about a third of completed trials ending in conviction.