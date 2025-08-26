Dowry deaths in India: Over 60,000 cases pending in courts
India saw 6,516 dowry deaths in 2022—over 25 times more than women killed after rape or gang-rape, according to the latest NCRB data.
These numbers highlight just how dangerous dowry harassment remains for married women.
Meanwhile, the courts are overwhelmed, with over 60,000 dowry death cases still pending by the end of 2022, and only about a third of completed trials ending in conviction.
Nearly 3 in 10 married women faced violence
Nearly 3 in 10 married women aged 18-49 reported facing physical or sexual violence between 2019 and 2021.
While not all cases are linked to dowry, dowry remains a key driver of abuse against married women in India.
Even though giving or taking dowry is illegal, it's still widespread—families often spend huge sums on weddings and gifts.
The ongoing prevalence shows why stronger protections and real change are urgently needed for women's safety.