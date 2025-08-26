When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025? Bank, school holiday details

Will schools be closed on Ganesh Chaturthi?

School holidays for Ganesh Chaturthi aren't the same everywhere—they depend on local rules.

States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh might give students a day off, but it's best to double-check with your school.

Also, banks in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad will be closed on August 27 for the festival; Odisha banks get their holiday a day later on August 28.