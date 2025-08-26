Next Article
When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025? Bank, school holiday details
Ganesh Chaturthi, the lively festival honoring Lord Ganesha's birthday, is coming up on August 27, 2025.
For 10 days, especially in western and southern India, people gather for aartis, share sweet modaks, and join in colorful community celebrations.
The festivities wrap up with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6.
Will schools be closed on Ganesh Chaturthi?
School holidays for Ganesh Chaturthi aren't the same everywhere—they depend on local rules.
States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh might give students a day off, but it's best to double-check with your school.
Also, banks in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad will be closed on August 27 for the festival; Odisha banks get their holiday a day later on August 28.