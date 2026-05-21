India, Italy announce 'Special strategic partnership' during Narendra Modi visit
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up his trip to Italy, where India and Italy decided to take their relationship up a notch by announcing a "Special Strategic Partnership."
This means the two countries will now work more closely together on things like defense, clean energy, critical minerals, education, and even culture.
The big idea? Tackle global challenges, like supply chain hiccups and shifting world politics, by teaming up.
Defense roadmap, critical minerals, education ties
Both countries rolled out a Defense Industrial Roadmap to boost joint manufacturing and develop new tech together.
They also signed an agreement to explore and invest in critical minerals: think stuff that powers clean energy and electronics.
Plus, there's a new plan for higher education partnerships aimed at making research better and connecting universities in both countries.
Overall, it's about building smarter ties based on innovation and shared goals.