India, Japan plan Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train using Indian trains
India and Japan are teaming up to launch the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, but here's the twist: it'll run on Indian-made high-speed trains instead of Japan's Shinkansen models, since those won't be ready until the early 2030s.
The first stretch is set to open in 2027, so you might be able to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad way sooner than expected.
Indian trains keep project on schedule
Using indigenous trains means the project stays on schedule; no waiting around for imports.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that construction is moving quickly, with advanced signaling gear already ordered.
This corridor isn't just about speed; it's a blueprint for more high-speed rail projects across India, promising better connectivity and a boost for local economies.