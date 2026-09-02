India joins Global Combat Air Programme to discuss Tempest
India just joined the UK Japan, and Italy's Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as a "dialogue partner."
This means India gets a seat at the table to discuss plans for Tempest, their upcoming sixth-generation fighter jet, with entry into service targeted for 2034.
While India isn't buying or building this jet, it now has access to key conversations about its development.
India advances AMCA and Tejas plans
This move lines up with India's own push for advanced jets, like the AMCA, a fifth-generation fighter program expected to enter IAF service around 2035.
With regional threats rising and only 29 air force squadrons on hand, India is also rolling out Tejas jets (built by HAL) using US engines.
Being part of GCAP helps India stay connected with cutting-edge technology and global defense trends.