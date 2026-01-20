India just approved a massive Rafale fighter jet deal with France
India's Defence Procurement Board has cleared a proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, with reported valuations ranging from about ₹3.25 lakh crore to roughly €30-35 billion.
The DPB clearance was reported in mid-January 2026, and now the paperwork heads to top government bodies for the final nod.
What's next? Macron's visit and "Make in India" push
The deal could be finalized when French President Emmanuel Macron visits India in February.
Some of these jets will be assembled in Nagpur with help from Tata, Mahindra, and Dynamatic Technologies—so it's not just an import.
No delivery start year is given in the source; the rest will be made locally.
Why does it matter? Big boost for Indian air power
With older MiG-21s retired, the Indian Air Force is running low on squadrons.
These new Rafales will add six more squadrons and could include high-tech upgrades, such as possible integration of Indian-made radars and weapons, subject to ongoing negotiations, to help keep India secure against threats from neighbors like China and Pakistan.