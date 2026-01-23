India just dropped the 'Responsible Nations Index'—here's what it means
India has rolled out the Responsible Nations Index (RNI) 2026, a fresh global ranking that scores countries on things like ethical governance, social well-being, and how they treat the planet.
Launched in New Delhi by former President Ram Nath Kovind, this project took three years and brings together data from the World Bank and UN to rank 154 countries.
How does RNI actually work?
The RNI looks at three main areas: how a country treats its people (think dignity and empowerment), how it protects the environment, and what it contributes globally (like peace efforts).
These are broken down into seven categories—from quality of life and social justice to economic performance and international relations.
Who's topping—and where's India?
Singapore leads the pack this year, followed by Switzerland and Denmark.
India lands at a solid 16th place—well ahead of big names like the US (66th), China (68th), or Pakistan (90th).
At the bottom? The Central African Republic.