India launches 1st Easy Connect international flight from Varanasi
India just rolled out its first Easy Connect international flight, starting from Varanasi.
The idea? If you live in a tier-II city like Varanasi, you can now finish all your check-in, immigration, and customs at your home airport: no more long lines at big hubs like Delhi.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu called it a big step toward making global travel easier and boosting India's aviation scene.
Easy Connect could create 400,000 jobs
The new hub-and-spoke model isn't just about convenience: it's set to give the economy a major lift.
Officials say Easy Connect could add $30 billion to GDP and create 400,000 jobs by 2030, with even bigger gains by 2047.
Plus, treating both domestic and international segments as one smooth journey means fewer hassles for travelers and better security all around.