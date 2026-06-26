India launches 1st Easy Connect international flight from Varanasi India Jun 26, 2026

India just rolled out its first Easy Connect international flight, starting from Varanasi.

The idea? If you live in a tier-II city like Varanasi, you can now finish all your check-in, immigration, and customs at your home airport: no more long lines at big hubs like Delhi.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu called it a big step toward making global travel easier and boosting India's aviation scene.