India launches national registry tracking medical implants and recipients

Registry tracks cardiac and orthopedic implants

The registry will start with cardiac and orthopedic implants, including cardiac stents, pacemakers, orthopedic joints and spinal devices.

Hospitals, suppliers, and manufacturers will need to keep detailed records of cardiac and orthopedic implants used in the initial phase.

Eventually, all types of medical implants will be included.

This should help quickly reach patients if there is a recall or safety issue, track how well devices perform over time, and support better decisions for public healthcare programs.