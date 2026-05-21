India launches national registry tracking medical implants and recipients
India is rolling out a national registry for medical implants and the people who receive them.
The goal? To make sure only safe, certified devices are used, cut down on shady imports, and hold everyone in the supply chain accountable.
With the medical devices market booming, already worth $15 billion, this move hopes to keep things safe and transparent.
Registry tracks cardiac and orthopedic implants
The registry will start with cardiac and orthopedic implants, including cardiac stents, pacemakers, orthopedic joints and spinal devices.
Hospitals, suppliers, and manufacturers will need to keep detailed records of cardiac and orthopedic implants used in the initial phase.
Eventually, all types of medical implants will be included.
This should help quickly reach patients if there is a recall or safety issue, track how well devices perform over time, and support better decisions for public healthcare programs.
More than 1 million high-risk implants annually
More than 1 million high-risk implants are used in India each year, but until now there has not been a solid way to track them.
India's medtech sector is worth $15 billion today and is projected to reach $50 billion by 2030.