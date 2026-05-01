India launches Operation Global Hunt with Interpol to repatriate fugitives

India names 11 narcotics trafficking suspects

A big focus is on breaking up international drug syndicates and crime rings sending narcotics into India.

Authorities have named 11 key suspects, like Asif Iqbal Memon and Harmeet Singh, while others such as Jaswinder Singh and Sunny Kalra are currently held in Dubai.

Last year alone, India's Anti-Narcotics Campaign helped seize massive amounts of drugs, led to hundreds of convictions, and brought several fugitives back — showing real progress in fighting global crime.